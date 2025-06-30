Court finds Indiana woman guilty in deadly rollover crash in Preble County

Harper also waived her right to a trial by jury.

The court found Harper guilty of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, and dismissed the vehicular manslaughter charge, according to court records.

Harper is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14.

On May 10, 2024, Harper was driving a 2011 Ford Flex west on Ohio 725 at the Ohio 177 intersection when she failed to yield the right of way and hit a 1997 Dodge Ram, according to a crash report.

The Dodge was going northwest on Ohio 177.

The impact spun the Dodge before the truck went off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The truck then overturned twice, ejecting the driver, the crash report read.

The driver of the truck, Roger D. Flannery of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

A 20-year-old woman in the Dodge had serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by Gasper Twp. medics.

A 52-year-old passenger in the Ford had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by Oxford medics.

Harper and a 1-year-old boy who was also in the Ford were not injured.