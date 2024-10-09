Court records: Dayton man kills kitten in ‘fit of rage’ over missing phone

A Dayton man is accused of killing a kitten in front of his children after he couldn’t find his cellphone.
On Monday, 31-year-old Maccado Devon Black was looking for his cellphone while at a Wildwood Avenue house. He became upset and during a “fit of rage” he grabbed a kitten from the porch and broke its neck, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
He killed the kitten in front of his children and their mother, an affidavit read.
Black is facing one count of cruelty to companion animals in Dayton Municipal Court.
His bail was set at $5,000 on Tuesday. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
