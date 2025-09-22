Court records: Man confronted landscaper over grass, mud on vehicle prior to deadly shooting

Around 11:15 a.m., Dayton police responded to shooting reported in the first block of Indiana Avenue.

They arrived to find a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released as of Monday morning.

Officers spoke to Jackson at the scene. Jackson admitted to the shooting and showed them where the handgun was, according to court records.

The man was working with three others on a landscaping job.

Following multiple witness interviews, investigators determined Jackson exited his home on Indiana Avenue and argued with the landscaper over grass and dirt that had gotten on his vehicle, according to an affidavit.

“The argument led to Jackson coming into the roadway and shooting (the man), resulting in his death,” the affidavit read.

Investigators recovered 9 mm casings from the road and a Glock 43X from Jackson’s home, according to court documents.

Police arrested Jackson Thursday afternoon and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.