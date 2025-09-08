Court records: Man involved in shootout at Dayton gas station facing federal charge

At 12:42 p.m. on Sept. 2, a 911 caller reported a shooting at the Sunoco gas station at 2626 E. Third Street.

Federal court records claim Rodgers was at the entrance of the gas station store when the gunfire began.

Surveillance video showed him running inside after being shot at and then getting a gun from his bag before going outside and returning fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators recovered a bloody gun from the scene. Rodgers was injured during the shootout and the gun was found in his path, according to the complaint.

In September 2012, Rodgers pleaded guilty aggravated burglary and abduction in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon previously said an argument took place prior to the shooting.

A 25-year-old man was arrested. A witness was also taken into custody.

It’s not clear if any other charges have been filed in the shooting.