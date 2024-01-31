Court records: Man rammed multiple cruisers, drove on sidewalks, yards during Dayton chase

Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dayton police officers attempted to arrest Jarrett on a warrant for having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

While Jarrett was at gas pump at the Shell gas station at 3406 E. Third St. officers pulled up to his vehicle and turned their lights on to take him into custody, according to court records.

Jarrett rammed a police cruiser, disabling the vehicle, and fled, an affidavit read.

“Jarrett drove through residential yards and on the sidewalk in order to elude police,” court documents continued. “Jarrett continued to flee, drove to the dead end at the 2000 block of Webster Street and onto the bank of the Great Miami River.”

Once he reached the railroad tracks, he backed the vehicle into reverse and reportedly rammed a second police cruiser.

Jarrett then ran from the vehicle on foot, ignoring police commands to stop. A sergeant deployed a Taser and took Jarrett into custody, according to court records.

The incident lasted approximately 10 minutes from the initial contact to his apprehension. The pursuit was about 6 to 7 miles and reached speeds of approximately 65 mph, according to court documents.