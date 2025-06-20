Court sending out 100K federal jury selection postcards in Ohio

Anyone who receives a postcard should fill out a jury qualification questionnaire. People can complete the questionnaire by using the QR code or link on the postcard.

“While there have been recent reports of scammers using the court’s identity, the court wants to assure the public that the postcards regarding jury qualification are legitimate,” read a press release.

The jury department will not ask for any payment or banking information. People with questions can call 833-396-3498.

“Participation in jury service is one of the highest civic obligations,” the court said. “It plays a vital role in maintaining a fair judicial system.”