Courthouse Square fountain unveiled ahead of NATO’s arrival

“This is a dream that has become a reality,” said county Commissioner Carolyn Rice during a ceremony on Friday. “And it’s going to be here for decades to come.”

The demolition of the fountain began last August. Most work on the fountain wrapped up last fall, with landscape and greenery work completed this spring.

Courthouse Square, located along North Main Street between Second and Third streets, has a stage, a large brick plaza, terrace seating, benches and tables and three office buildings, as well as the old historic courthouse. Many community events are held at Courthouse Square, often bringing food trucks and other vendors to downtown.

It’s also the site of Dayton’s annual Christmas tree lighting — but the tree will be illuminated on the stage at Courthouse Square, not the fountain space as it has been in past years.

Rice said town squares are where communities can come together — whether it be for rallies, music festivals or lunch with friends.

“It’s a place where you can feel like you’re part of something bigger than you, and take it all in,” Rice said.

NATO’s Spring Parliamentary Assembly will be in downtown Dayton from Thursday through Memorial Day. Rice said Courthouse Square is a part of officials’ efforts to showcase the community to people from across the world.

“But this project is more than just about one event,” she said. “It reflects the broader revitalization we’ve seen throughout downtown.”

Downtown Dayton Partnership President and CEO Katie Meyer said the fountain is one major step in the revitalization of Courthouse Square.

Other updates have been made to Courthouse Square over the past year. CURIO, a colorful event hub made out of a shipping container, was added to the square last year.

In the coming days, a “Peace is a Verb” mural will be completed in the square as a nod to NATO’s five-day stay in Dayton, too.

“We really want to make this a public space that people can engage with,” Meyer said. “And we’re working on a master redevelopment plan, and this fountain will be at the center of that. It will be an inspiration for how the design of the square looks overall.”

Other features have been added to downtown ahead of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly. At Riverscape MetroPark on Thursday, officials unveiled the Dayton Peace Sign sculpture.