Cox First Media brands win multiple awards in statewide journalism contests

The Ohio Society of Professional Journalists contest led to awards for these Cox First Media brands in 13 categories.

The Dayton Daily News and its staff won the following awards:

The Journal-News and its staff won the following awards:

Best Daily Newspaper in Ohio: Second place

Second place Best Photographer in Ohio: First place, Nick Graham

The Springfield News-Sun and its staff won the following awards:

Best Explanatory Journalism: First place, Haitian community in Springfield (Jessica Orozco, Avery Kreemer, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr, Aimee Hancock, Lynn Hulsey).

First place, Haitian community in Springfield (Jessica Orozco, Avery Kreemer, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr, Aimee Hancock, Lynn Hulsey). Best Daily Newspaper in Ohio: First place, Springfield News-Sun

The Associated Press Media Editors will announce their winners on Aug. 3.

Finalists from the Dayton Daily News include:

Best Business Writer: Finalist, Tom Gnau

Finalist, Tom Gnau Best Feature Photo: Finalist, Marshall Gorby

Finalist, Marshall Gorby Best Sports Columnist: Finalist, Tom Archdeacon

Finalists from the Journal-News include:

Best Business Writer: Finalist, Mike Pitman

Finalist, Mike Pitman Best News Photo: Finalist, Nick Graham

Finalist, Nick Graham Best Photographer: Finalist: Nick Graham

Finalists from the Springfield News-Sun include:

Best Explanatory/Enterprise Reporting: Finalist, Haitian community in Springfield (Jessica Orozco, Avery Kreemer, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr, Aimee Hancock, Lynn Hulsey).

Finalist, Haitian community in Springfield (Jessica Orozco, Avery Kreemer, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr, Aimee Hancock, Lynn Hulsey). Best News Writer: Finalist, Jessica Orozco