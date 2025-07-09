Cox First Media brands win multiple awards in statewide journalism contests

Journalists from the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun won numerous awards and are finalists in others for two statewide journalism contests.
The Ohio Society of Professional Journalists contest led to awards for these Cox First Media brands in 13 categories.
The Dayton Daily News and its staff won the following awards:
- Best Children’s/Education Issues Reporting: First place, coverage of Lifewise Academy (Lee McClory, Nick Blizzard, London Bishop).
- Best Children’s/Education Issues Reporting: Second place, Lee McClory.
- Best Criminal Justice Reporting: Second place, Homeland Security investigates Fuyao (Eric Schwartzberg, Josh Sweigart, Thomas Gnau).
- Best Deadline Reporting: Second place, Jail inmate takes deputy’s gun at Dayton hospital, kills self (Kristen Spicker, Jen Balduf, Sydney Dawes).
- Best Editorial/Criticism Writing: First place, Nick Hrkman
- Best Feature Reporting: Second place, Tom Archdeacon
- Best Public Service/Social Issues Reporting: Second place, Cory Frolik
- Best Science/Medical/Health Care Reporting: First place, Sam Wildow
- Best Website: First place, Dayton Daily News
- Best Columnist in Ohio: First place, Ray Marcano
The Journal-News and its staff won the following awards:
- Best Daily Newspaper in Ohio: Second place
- Best Photographer in Ohio: First place, Nick Graham
The Springfield News-Sun and its staff won the following awards:
- Best Explanatory Journalism: First place, Haitian community in Springfield (Jessica Orozco, Avery Kreemer, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr, Aimee Hancock, Lynn Hulsey).
- Best Daily Newspaper in Ohio: First place, Springfield News-Sun
The Associated Press Media Editors will announce their winners on Aug. 3.
Finalists from the Dayton Daily News include:
- Best Business Writer: Finalist, Tom Gnau
- Best Feature Photo: Finalist, Marshall Gorby
- Best Sports Columnist: Finalist, Tom Archdeacon
Finalists from the Journal-News include:
- Best Business Writer: Finalist, Mike Pitman
- Best News Photo: Finalist, Nick Graham
- Best Photographer: Finalist: Nick Graham
Finalists from the Springfield News-Sun include:
- Best Explanatory/Enterprise Reporting: Finalist, Haitian community in Springfield (Jessica Orozco, Avery Kreemer, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr, Aimee Hancock, Lynn Hulsey).
- Best News Writer: Finalist, Jessica Orozco
Credit: dayton daily news
Credit: dayton daily news
