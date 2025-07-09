Cox First Media brands win multiple awards in statewide journalism contests

Breaking: Ohio defense contractor to get record $310 million to create 4K+ jobs

Tucker Greene, 12, sits with his pigs Nugget and Pedro at the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Tucker Greene, 12, sits with his pigs Nugget and Pedro at the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News
By Rob Blankenship – Staff Writer
59 minutes ago
Journalists from the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun won numerous awards and are finalists in others for two statewide journalism contests.

The Ohio Society of Professional Journalists contest led to awards for these Cox First Media brands in 13 categories.

The Dayton Daily News and its staff won the following awards:

The Journal-News and its staff won the following awards:

  • Best Daily Newspaper in Ohio: Second place
  • Best Photographer in Ohio: First place, Nick Graham

The Springfield News-Sun and its staff won the following awards:

  • Best Explanatory Journalism: First place, Haitian community in Springfield (Jessica Orozco, Avery Kreemer, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr, Aimee Hancock, Lynn Hulsey).
  • Best Daily Newspaper in Ohio: First place, Springfield News-Sun

The Associated Press Media Editors will announce their winners on Aug. 3.

Finalists from the Dayton Daily News include:

  • Best Business Writer: Finalist, Tom Gnau
  • Best Feature Photo: Finalist, Marshall Gorby
  • Best Sports Columnist: Finalist, Tom Archdeacon

Finalists from the Journal-News include:

  • Best Business Writer: Finalist, Mike Pitman
  • Best News Photo: Finalist, Nick Graham
  • Best Photographer: Finalist: Nick Graham

Finalists from the Springfield News-Sun include:

Ramón Martinez Prieto on his horse Nikki goes through the drive-thru at the McDonald’s in Enon on Saturday, May 25, 2024, to pick up some lunch.

Credit: dayton daily news

