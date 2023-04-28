Crash closes I-75 S ramp to I-70 E in Butler Twp.; Minor injuries reported

The Interstate 75 South ramp to Interstate 70 East remains closed following a crash Friday morning in Butler Twp.
Minor injuries have been reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Additional details were not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Retired Montgomery County judge dies; flags lowered at court
2
Wright State to graduate 1,600 students today and tomorrow
3
‘It’s a great finish to amazing project’ Dayton Arcade closes on...
4
Moving sobriety checkpoint to take place in Trotwood tonight
5
As 4-H participation grows locally, state lawmakers want schools to...
About the Author