State Route 725 closed in Greene County following crash
Crash closes I-70 east in Huber Heights

Interstate 70 east is closed in Huber Heights after a crash was reported Thursday morning.

Multiple medics have been called to the scene, including CareFlight. Additional information on injuries was not available.

Initially the right two lanes of I-70 east were closed between Interstate 75 north and state Route 202, but all eastbound lanes were closed for CareFlight.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle hit the median and that people were trapped inside. Police scanner traffic also indicated the crash resulted in a diesel spill.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

