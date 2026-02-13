Crash reported near I-675 in Beavercreek

Crews responded to a crash reported near the Interstate 675 ramp in Beavercreek late Friday morning.
The crash was reported at 11:27 a.m. on Indian Ripple Road near the I-675 ramp.
Beavercreek police and fire dispatchers said the crash is impacting traffic, so drivers should be alert or avoid the area.
Dispatch was not able to release any additional details.
Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed crews gathered around a vehicle that was against the guardrail.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
In Other News
1
Asphalt companies agree to pay $30M total in tests dispute, US attorney...
2
Dayton police share suspect vehicle description in hit-and-run...
3
Man sentenced to more than 1 year in prison in Thug Riders violent...
4
Dayton Arcade retail marketplace to open in March, marking end of...
5
Why Yellow Springs water rates are so high, and other communities could...