Creating an ‘embassy’ through food in Dayton

We were brought by an American computer corporation back in 1996. It had branches all over the world, and of course one in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina.

Jorge, an electronics engineer, and I, still in college studying psychology, were welcomed by the Dayton community with open arms. It felt like home right from the very beginning.

Over time, Jorge’s passion for food — and the way it brings people together — inspired a new calling in us. Although Jorge is not a professionally trained chef, he inherited his love of cooking from his two abuelas (grandmothers), both from Spain. He was always experimenting with family recipes and his own, always feeding our extended family and friends.

Before we ever thought about having a restaurant, we tested the waters with a food truck called La Embajada Underground, the very first Argentine mobile kitchen in Dayton, catering events around the city new breweries. That evolved into La Embajada Underground Dining Experience, a secret supper club.

We hosted intimate, themed dinners, telling stories about our country and its diverse culture. The feedback was incredible, with people telling us we had something really special going on.

That encouragement led us to opening our first brick-and-mortar location: La Embajada, meaning “The Embassy” in Spanish. It’s not just a name — it’s a philosophy: we wanted to create an embassy of Argentina, right here in Dayton, a place where people could not only eat our food but also experience our culture.

Argentina’s cuisine is like a tapestry woven from its diverse European immigration — primarily Spanish and Italian, but also with influences from France, Germany, and even Great Britain.

Jorge’s family came from Spain, and mine came from Sicily, so we used both sides of our history to create the menu.

What I would say that is unique about La Embajada is the capacity of being high-quality and accessible at the same time. We want the restaurant to feel like you are dining at a friend’s house (or more accurately at grandma’s) with truly attentive service.

I have worked so hard to ensure this space feels inclusive — whether you’re a couple on date night, a family celebrating a birthday, or a solo diner exploring something new, coming from the hotels nearby at Austin Landing.

Our La Embajada offers more than a meal. It’s a bridge between cultures, a labor of so much love and passion, and a reminder that authenticity still matters in today’s dining scene.

Monica Fabregat, along with her husband, owns La Embajada Underground in Miami Twp.