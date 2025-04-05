Crews are on scene for water rescue in Darke County

Many agencies are on scene for a water rescue in Greene County.
Crews responded to reports of a water rescue around 11:50 a.m. at Medway Road and Osborn Road, which is also near Rainbow Lakes, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.
Additional details are not yet available.
We will update as we learn more.
