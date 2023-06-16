Crews battle house fire in Miami Twp.

Crews from multiple departments were called early Friday evening to a house fire in Miami Twp.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Sonia Circle, near Eckley boulevard off North Springboro Pike (Ohio 741), according to a social media post from the Miami Valley Fire District.

No information was immediately available on whether there were any injuries, nor what may have caused the fire.

However, the fire district asks people to stay away from the area.