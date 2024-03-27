Crews called to Dayton house fire

BreakingNews
Crews were called Tuesday night to a fire at a vacant house in Dayton.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in the 30 block of North Jersey Street.

“It’s an abandoned house,” a 911 caller said, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

While the caller was on the phone with dispatch, he said flames were spreading to the front of the house.

It is not clear whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire nor whether there were any injuries.

Although the house was reported to be abandoned the caller reported said that a couple days ago he saw people going in and out of the house

