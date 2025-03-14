Coroner’s office called to garage fire in north Dayton

The caller said the garage was behind a vacant house that had previously caught fire.

Charred debris behind the home at 31 Victor Ave. was still smoking hours later.

Dayton Fire Department records indicate that the vacant Victor Avenue home caught fire in March 2023. Investigators ruled that fire was deliberate.

That street and area has a lot of vacant and dilapidated homes.

Before Friday, two people had already been killed by fires in Dayton this year, which was just one fewer fire death than all of 2024.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to 109 fires last year involving vacant and idle structures. One of the people killed in fires last year was found in an abandoned home.

City officials have urged community members to report trespassing and other activities in and around vacant properties.

They say homeless individuals and trespassers risk injury and death when they hang out and sleep in vacant structures.

Some community members, including Lynn LaMance, have been highly critical of the city’s efforts to secure vacant properties that are at risk of fires.

She says she has reported many vacant and unsecured properties to the city, but they have not been boarded up. She said she’s made lots of boarding requests on the city’s online customer service portal, Dayton Delivers, but no action was taken.

We have reached out to the Dayton Fire Department for more information and will update this story.