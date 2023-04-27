BreakingNews
Man pleads guilty in Miami Twp. pedestrian death
Crews called to house fire in Washington Twp.

By
24 minutes ago

A resident escaped unharmed late Thursday morning from a house fire in Washington Twp.

The Washington Twp. Fire Department responded around 11:30 a.m. to the structure fire on Gulfwood Court, according to a statement from Kate Trangenstein, township communication manager.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” Trangenstein said. “The dollar loss to the structure and contents is not known at this time.”

