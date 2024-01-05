Crews rescue family dog in Tipp City fire caused by furnace malfunction

On arrival, smoke was coming from all sides of the house and the fire was growing in the basement.

Crews had water on the fire in minutes, and rescued Lucy during a primary search of the residence, Haller said.

The fire spread was kept to the basement ceiling. The fire originated in a the coil area of the furnace due to a malfunction with the furnace, though the exact cause of the malfunction is unknown, Haller said.

Damages are estimated at $20,000 to the property and $4,000 to contents.

Crews from West Milton, Vandalia and Bethel Twp. responded to assist, and crews were on scene for about two hours.