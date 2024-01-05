Crews rescue family dog in Tipp City fire caused by furnace malfunction

Crews rescued family dog, Lucy, from a Thursday afternoon house fire caused by a malfunction with the furnace that displaced the owners.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded just after 2 p.m. to the 400 block of West Plum Street after an HVAC technician working on a furnace noticed the fire and immediately called 911, according to Cameron Haller, chief of emergency services.

On arrival, smoke was coming from all sides of the house and the fire was growing in the basement.

Crews had water on the fire in minutes, and rescued Lucy during a primary search of the residence, Haller said.

The fire spread was kept to the basement ceiling. The fire originated in a the coil area of the furnace due to a malfunction with the furnace, though the exact cause of the malfunction is unknown, Haller said.

Damages are estimated at $20,000 to the property and $4,000 to contents.

Crews from West Milton, Vandalia and Bethel Twp. responded to assist, and crews were on scene for about two hours.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

