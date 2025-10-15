Crews responding after dead body reported in Washington Twp.

Crews responded to a report of a dead body in Washington Twp. Wednesday morning.
Just after 7 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a dead body on Lightbeam Drive, a dispatch sergeant said.
Additional details are not available at this time.
We’ve reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and are working to learn more.
