Crocs hiring event set for Tuesday near Dayton airport

The Croc's distribution center near the Dayton International Airport.

Local News
By
32 minutes ago

A hiring event is set for Tuesday at the Crocs distribution center near the Dayton airport.

The Montgomery County Workforce Development staff will be on hand with its mobile unit to assist people with resume building, to help with the application process and to give after-hire assessments, county officials said.

The hiring event will start at 10 a.m. and go through 3 p.m. The address of the distribution center is 10391 Dog Leg Road.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said the county has helped Crocs with hiring events recently and there are more jobs they are looking to fill.

“This is pretty spectacular because Crocs is looking to pick up a lot of people,” Colbert said.

Anyone needing help building a resume or with basic job coaching can contact the Montgomery County Job Center, Colbert said, and employers wanting to host hiring events should also reach out.

Crocs has been expanding near the airport over the last couple years. Last year, it said that it employed nearly 800 full-time employees and planned to employ about 1,200.

