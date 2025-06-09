Cross-stitch store and book shop to open in Dayton Arcade

Breaking: Bootleg Bagels to open bakery on Wayne Avenue in Dayton

Nook & Needle will be opening at the Dayton Arcade this summer.

The business is a cross-stitch store and book shop aiming to inspire both experienced needleworkers and curious beginners with a range of modern and traditional cross-stitch kits, patterns, supplies and hand-picked books.

“Nook & Needle is more than just a store — it’s a space where people can slow down, create, and connect,” said Kat Jones-Shank, who owns the boutique with her brother, Brian Jones.

The owners are planning to host stitching meets, reading circles and hands-on workshops starting this fall.

“The Dayton Arcade has long been a dream location for me — a place where history, creativity, and community meet,“ Jones-Shank said. ”We’re honored to add our thread to its rich tapestry and help weave a new story as this iconic space comes to life again.”

This boutique will be Dayton’s only dedicated cross-stitch store and the region’s first to pair it with curated literature.

“As Dayton continues to grow as a center for arts and innovation, Nook & Needle is proud to contribute a new creative experience to the city’s cultural landscape,” a press release from the Dayton Arcade stated.

Nook & Needle joins several other businesses coming soon to the North Arcade retail marketplace including Smales Pretzel Bakery and Luke’s Custom Cakes.

Additional tenants will be announced this summer.

