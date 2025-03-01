Crowd lines road near Tesla center in Dayton area to protest Musk

The protest is part of the #TeslaTakedown movement aimed at Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Protests like this one have been happening across the nation. Tesla has become a rallying point for protestors outraged with how Musk has participated in President Donald Trump’s administration and led efforts to slash government agencies, according to Axios.

The protests are the first showing backlash to Musk’s role. Tesla is his flagship company.

There did not appear to be Musk or Trump supporters in attendance at the protest.

The Dayton Daily News has a reporter at the scene and this article will be updated.