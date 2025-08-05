Breaking: ‘They won’t help us’: School staff called Children Services multiple times before boy’s death, per 911 calls

Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social rolls out in Washington Twp. this weekend

Adults help a child spray water from a hose during Washington Twp.'s annual Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The next installment of the longtime community event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. CONTRIBUTED

Adults help a child spray water from a hose during Washington Twp.'s annual Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The next installment of the longtime community event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

Washington Twp. is set to host its annual Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social this weekend.

The community event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

The annual family-friendly event will feature games and interactive activities, including painting a fire truck, shooting water at a pretend fire and meeting Sparky the Fire Dog, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association.

Visitors may also explore police, fire and SWAT vehicles.

Explore5 things to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday, which ends next week
Classic cars sit on display at Washington Twp.'s annual Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The next installment of the longtime community event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Classic cars and hotrods of all makes and models will be on display and cruise the grounds.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, also offers free hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream.

The RecPlex will be open so families can enjoy free open swim, open gym and rock climbing.

Public parking and free shuttle service will be available at Watts Middle School, 7056 McEwen Road. Shuttles will run between Watts and the RecPlex every 15 minutes. Handicapped parking will be available at the RecPlex.

ExploreCOMMUNITY GEM: Music therapist Ella Guillard helps children rise from crisis at Dayton Children’s
Area residents check out a Washington Twp. Fire Department ambulance at Washington Twp.'s annual Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The next installment of the longtime community event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
‘They won’t help us’: School staff called Children Services multiple...
2
Air Force orders service-wide M18 inspections as other branches stick...
3
$455B VA spending bill passes Senate: Allows doctors to recommend...
4
Foodbank Inc. to host mass food distribution at Nutter Center Thursday
5
CPB shutdown won’t take Dayton NPR, PBS stations off air, but could...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter