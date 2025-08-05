Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social rolls out in Washington Twp. this weekend

The annual family-friendly event will feature games and interactive activities, including painting a fire truck, shooting water at a pretend fire and meeting Sparky the Fire Dog, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association.

Visitors may also explore police, fire and SWAT vehicles.

Classic cars and hotrods of all makes and models will be on display and cruise the grounds.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, also offers free hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream.

The RecPlex will be open so families can enjoy free open swim, open gym and rock climbing.

Public parking and free shuttle service will be available at Watts Middle School, 7056 McEwen Road. Shuttles will run between Watts and the RecPlex every 15 minutes. Handicapped parking will be available at the RecPlex.