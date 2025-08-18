Custody exchange leads to SWAT, large police presence in Trotwood Friday

A person who barricaded themself in a home during a child custody exchange Friday resulted in a large police presence and SWAT response Friday.
Around 12:47 p.m., Trotwood police responded to the 3400 block of Shiloh Springs Road to assist with a child custody exchange.
“During the encounter, the situation escalated into a barricaded subject incident, prompting the activation of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team to assist in safely resolving the standoff,” Trotwood police said.
Crews resolved the situation safely with no injuries, according to police.
In Other News
1
Medics, police respond after car hits pole in downtown Dayton
2
Antioch University names Varlotta as its next president
3
Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Warren County
4
Community health centers anticipate impact linked to Medicaid changes
5
All I-75 lanes at Needmore Road open with traffic moving freely
About the Author