CVG partners with British Airways, gets a nonstop flight to London

“This is the first time we’ve flown this route, and we can’t wait to connect two cities which both have so much to offer,” said Director of Networks and Alliances at British Airways Neil Chernoff. “Not only will this open up these destinations to customers on each side of the Atlantic, but it will also improve connectivity between the Cincinnati region, Europe and beyond, with opportunities to connect to our wider network via London.”

According to CVG, the economic impact of this new route is exponential for development between the Tri-State and the UK.