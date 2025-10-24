CVS announces it’s closing Kettering location

He said the store’s 10 employees will all be relocated to other locations including the Wilmington Avenue store.

In a written statement, CVS corporate communications executive director Amy Thibault said numerous factors were considered when deciding to close the East Dorothy Lane store including local market dynamics, population shifts and area store density.

“We’ll continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our 6 remaining CVS Pharmacy location in Dayton, as well as many stores in the surrounding area,” Thibault said in the statement.

In August, CVS closed its Courthouse Square location in downtown Dayton. Its Franklin location, 150 S. Main St., closed Sept. 16.

In its 2024 annual report, CVS said it planned to close about 270 retail stores in 2025. In 2022, CVS shut down locations in Harrison Township, Kettering, Moraine, Fairborn, Brookville and New Lebanon.

On Oct. 15, CVS Pharmacy completed its acquisition of select Rite Aid assets nationwide, part of Rite Aid’s bankruptcy process. Rite Aid closed its last stores in early October.

CVS has approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics. The company also serves more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.