Daily cases surpass 10,000 as Ohio continues to add backlogged cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high incidence rate of COVID as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Locally, ODH is reporting the following incidence rates:

Clark County: 1,034.4 cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 896.1 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 856.4 cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 742.1 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 738.7 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 671.8 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 663.7 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 632.7 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 520.3 cases per 100,000 people

As of Thursday Ohio had 4,723 coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 1,164 in the ICU and 730 on ventilators.

One in five hospital patients and one in three ICU patients have COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state has increased 6% in the last week and 41% in the last three weeks. ICUs have seen a 4% increase in COVID patients in the past week and a 23% increase in the last three weeks.

Compared to 60 days ago, COVID patients are up 56% in the state’s hospitals and increased 32% in ICUs.

ODH reported 391 daily hospitalizations and 25 daily ICU admissions on Thursday. The state is averaging 313 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

More than 6.89 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine and 6.35 million have finished it. Nearly 2.24 million residents have received a booster or additional vaccine dose, according to ODH.

Almost 59% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 69.32% of adults and 62.66% of those 5 and older.

More than 54% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 64.5% of adult Ohioans and 57.75% of those 5 and older.