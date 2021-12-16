Daily cases surpass 10,000 as Ohio continues to add backlogged cases

Ohio reported more than 11,800 cases of COVID-19 Thursday as the state continues to reconcile backlogged cases dating back to April.
Of the 11,803 cases added, 1,347 are part of a backlog after a manual reporting error at two laboratories, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state recorded 10,456 daily cases when excluding the backlogged cases. It’s the first time Ohio reported more than 10,000 daily cases in months.
The state’s 21-day average is 7,581 cases a day, according to the state health department. In the past week Ohio is averaging 7,774 cases a day when not including the backlogged cases.
In the past two weeks, Ohio is averaging 783.2 cases per 100,000 residents. A week ago, the state’s transmission rate was 718.5 cases per 100,000, according to ODH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high incidence rate of COVID as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Locally, ODH is reporting the following incidence rates:
- Clark County: 1,034.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Darke County: 896.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Champaign County: 856.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Miami County: 742.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Preble County: 738.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Warren County: 671.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Butler County: 663.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Montgomery County: 632.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Greene County: 520.3 cases per 100,000 people
As of Thursday Ohio had 4,723 coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 1,164 in the ICU and 730 on ventilators.
One in five hospital patients and one in three ICU patients have COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state has increased 6% in the last week and 41% in the last three weeks. ICUs have seen a 4% increase in COVID patients in the past week and a 23% increase in the last three weeks.
Compared to 60 days ago, COVID patients are up 56% in the state’s hospitals and increased 32% in ICUs.
ODH reported 391 daily hospitalizations and 25 daily ICU admissions on Thursday. The state is averaging 313 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.
More than 6.89 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine and 6.35 million have finished it. Nearly 2.24 million residents have received a booster or additional vaccine dose, according to ODH.
Almost 59% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 69.32% of adults and 62.66% of those 5 and older.
More than 54% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 64.5% of adult Ohioans and 57.75% of those 5 and older.
