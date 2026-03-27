Data center debate update, new local coffee option, remembering a DDN colleague and more local headlines

🗎 Local abortions down: Abortions that took place in Montgomery County in 2025 decreased nearly 28% compared to 2024, a new state report showed, which also revealed statewide abortion numbers increased during that same time frame. You can read more in Samantha Wildow’s reporting here.

☕ New Fairborn coffee option: Springboro-based Muddy Goose Coffee Co. opened its second location in Fairborn to a packed house. Our London Bishop has that story for you this morning.

😔 DDN reporter passes away: Sadly, local journalist and longtime reporter for the Dayton Daily News Nancy Bowman has died. Bowman died Tuesday, following a two-year battle with colon cancer. Dayton Daily News Managing Editor Rich Gillette described Bowman as a “legend” in Miami County, due to her unending commitment to reporting on the area. “She was a well-respected reporter by her colleagues and the thousands of politicians, administrators and residents she covered in Miami County. Her work will be greatly missed,” Gillette said. You can read more about Bowman’s life in Aimee Hancock’s story here.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Dayton approves study of former Key Bank tower, exploring possible reuses for building

• Local maker of Air Force C-130 cargo plane brakes lands $62M contract

• Local Blue Star families pull together through Operation Epic Fury

LIFE

• These art exhibits in the Dayton region will be open throughout April

• Godfather Pizza opens new area location

• ‘She is saving my life from afar’: Actor in LA who is from Dayton area to get kidney from former classmate

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Man facing homicide charges in crash that killed pregnant teen in Darke County

SPORTS

• McCoy: Abbott strong in Opening Day debut, but Reds fall to Red Sox

• Cincinnati Reds: Lineup can’t solve Red Sox pitching staff in season opener

• PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

NATION & WORLD

• Husted backs bill to expand law enforcement conceal-carry rights; critics call it ‘unnecessary and dangerous’

• Trump says he’ll sign order to pay TSA agents as Senate approves funding deal

• The Latest: Israel launches strikes on ‘heart of Tehran’ as Trump delays Strait of Hormuz deadline

Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Marlon Wayans, Great Ohio Toy Show, Meatballs at IKEA and more

You may be counting the hours to the weekend and making plans, so let me go ahead and help you out. Each week we compile a helpful list of fun and local things to do for your weekend and this week is no different. From a toy show in Xenia, to an ice cream sale in Yellow Springs, Alex Cutler has a jam packed list for us to go through as we keep a close eye on the clock throughout our Friday.