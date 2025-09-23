Breaking: Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

Dave’s Hot Chicken plans to open first location in Dayton region

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be located at 2650 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, according to a sign posted at the building. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be located at 2650 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, according to a sign posted at the building. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A fast-casual chicken chain started by three childhood friends in a parking lot in East Hollywood in 2017 is coming soon to the Dayton region.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be located at 2650 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, according to a sign posted at the building. The restaurant will share the building with Stanton Optical near 7 Brew.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be located at 2650 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, according to a sign posted at the building. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Customers can expect a variety of meals such as tenders served with sliced bread, pickles and a side of Dave’s sauce or sliders served on a potato bun with kale slaw, pickles and a drizzle of Dave’s sauce.

Sides include fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese or slaw. Other items on the menu include Dave’s bites (white meat chicken tender bites), loaded fries and mini sliders.

Customers will get to choose the “heat level” on the chicken: no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot or reaper.

Finish the meal with a shake, top-loaded shake or slusher.

ExploreLong’s Sideout Sports & Spirits opens in Xenia

Dave’s Hot Chicken went from a couple of folding tables and a portable fryer to a brick-and-mortar store after a reporter from EATER/LA tasted the chicken and posted, “East Hollywood’s New Late Night Hot Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind.”

“So much was born for us in that moment,” the website states. “The lines went down the street and around the block. An older brother joined the team. We opened our first store. And our goal became clear. Make juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will “Blow Your Mind.””

MORE DETAILS

Dave’s Hot Chicken has a restaurant in Cincinnati at 3208 Vandercar Way and another in Columbus at 3590 W. Dublin Granville Road.

For more information, visit daveshotchicken.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@ToLiveandFryInLA) or Instagram (@daveshotchicken) pages.

ExploreWarped Wing collabs with Dorothy Lane Market, Cox Arboretum on beer brewed with Ohio ingredients
In Other News
1
Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks
2
GOP calls Dem-proposed Ohio congressional map ‘textbook’...
3
New Lebanon manager resigns months into 4-year contract
4
Area marching band invited to perform at London Parade
5
Ohio University to recognize legacy of former president, Dayton-native...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.