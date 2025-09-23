Dave’s Hot Chicken plans to open first location in Dayton region

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Customers can expect a variety of meals such as tenders served with sliced bread, pickles and a side of Dave’s sauce or sliders served on a potato bun with kale slaw, pickles and a drizzle of Dave’s sauce.

Sides include fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese or slaw. Other items on the menu include Dave’s bites (white meat chicken tender bites), loaded fries and mini sliders.

Customers will get to choose the “heat level” on the chicken: no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot or reaper.

Finish the meal with a shake, top-loaded shake or slusher.

Dave’s Hot Chicken went from a couple of folding tables and a portable fryer to a brick-and-mortar store after a reporter from EATER/LA tasted the chicken and posted, “East Hollywood’s New Late Night Hot Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind.”

“So much was born for us in that moment,” the website states. “The lines went down the street and around the block. An older brother joined the team. We opened our first store. And our goal became clear. Make juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will “Blow Your Mind.””

MORE DETAILS

Dave’s Hot Chicken has a restaurant in Cincinnati at 3208 Vandercar Way and another in Columbus at 3590 W. Dublin Granville Road.