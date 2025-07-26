Day Air Ballpark to open for ‘Deck the Diamond’ holiday lights experience this winter

Deck the Diamond will be 6-9 p.m. nightly beginning Nov. 14 and be open through Jan. 3, 2026.

“Every 10 minutes, a dazzling synchronized music and light show will take place featuring a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music,” states a news release from the Dayton Dragons.

“We’re transforming Day Air Ballpark into a winter wonderland filled with activities for guests of all ages. Extending the use of our facility well into our off-season from baseball games,” said Dayton Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy. “Another fantastic way to continue to bring the community and families together in Downtown Dayton.”

The organization said those who attend will be able to roast s’mores at firepits throughout the ballpark and have holiday food creations and winter cocktails.

Children will have the opportunity to meet and have their photos taken with Santa Claus.

“In addition, kids can write letters to Santa, participate in a scavenger hunt, play carnival games, and create their own ornament. Families can also ride the North Pole Express and enjoy plenty of ‘Elfie Stations,’ located around the ballpark including a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree,” the news release said.

“Day Air Ballpark will also have numerous areas available for groups, families and companies of any size to celebrate the holidays together including luxury suites (heated indoor suites), the NEW Diamond Club, and more.

Those who want to book a holiday party at Day Air Ballpark should go online to dragonsdeckthediamond.com or call (937) 228-2287 ext. 698.

Day Air Ballpark is a cashless venue, and Merry Market, the North Pole Express and all food and beverage items require additional purchases. All other activities are included in the ticket price, the organization said.

Tickets to Deck the Diamond are already available. Pre-purchased admission is $12 for Monday–Thursday dates and $14 for Friday–Sunday dates. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Dayton Dragons Box Office or by calling (937) 228-2287.

DECK THE DIAMOND SCHEDULE

Nov. 14-16

Nov. 18-23

Nov. 25-30

Dec. 2-7

Dec. 9-14

Dec. 16-24

Dec. 26-31

Jan. 2-3