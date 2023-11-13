Dayton achieves platinum status from UGBC

Dayton is the first city in Ohio and just one of several across the nation to earn a LEED for Cities Platinum status from the U.S. Green Building Council, officials said.

This recognition is given to cities that demonstrate a commitment to the environment and to making their communities more livable and sustainable.

“A sustainable city balances social, economic and environmental concerns in its decision-making and planning,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council. “A LEED city takes those plans forward as solutions that improve the overall quality of life for its resident.”

He said, “Dayton’s LEED certification is a symbol of leadership on sustainability.”

The city is taking a variety of steps to switch to green energy, reduce its carbon footprint and promote and invest in sustainability measures and programs.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) was created by the U.S. Green Building Council and has become the world’s most widely used green building rating system, city staff said.

Dayton had to benchmark its performance against national and global standards to earn platinum status for LEED for cities.

“Our platinum certification reflects Dayton’s commitment to addressing climate change challenges and the leadership that our city is demonstrating,” said Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. “We have been working hard on sustainability initiatives including reduction of our carbon footprint, promotion of electric vehicles, promotion of solar energy, and youth climate education.”