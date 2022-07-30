BreakingNews
Fans arrive for Dayton Air Show; flying acts begin at noon
Dayton Air Show fan Scott Duggan: One of the greatest shows in Ohio

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Fans gathered to watch the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Saturday, July 30.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

