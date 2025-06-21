Dayton Air Show ready to soar Saturday

“We like to patronize the show,” Anderson said. “That way, we’re not sitting way back in the back, not if we’re here, when the gate opens. You’re right in there. You hustle back in there and get your spot.”

“Our biggest thing is, the first ones in there usually get the best seats,” said Andrew Anderson, who was with Gerry.

The Andersons and other show-goers can expect familiar favorites such as the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Red Bull Air Force, Third Strike bi-plane wing-walkers, the B-29 Superfortress, and the Air Force Thunderbirds, who will cap off the afternoon as window-rattling headliners.

But guests can also look for the Goodyear blimp, celebrating its centennial anniversary. This is the blimp’s first appearance at the show in close to 20 years.

“If they’re going to give rides, I’ll go,” Gerry Anderson said.

With 75,000 having attended last year’s show over two days — and a record 85,000 showing up the year before — be prepared for crowds. Show organizers suggest arriving early and taking in the dozens of ground-based, “static” displays such as the huge C-17 from the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the even bigger C-5 Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base.

In fact, the wings of these two monster planes will provide some of the few sources of shade at the airport this weekend, unless you bring an umbrella or have pavilion tickets. (Speaking of, sunscreen isn’t a bad idea.)

If you come out, be prepared to stay cool and hydrate. The National Weather Service calls for sunny skies with a high temperature of 92 Saturday. It’s expected to be a bit hotter Sunday.

Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, which produces the show, said the show will have blowing stations connected to water tanks to generate a cooling mist.

“We’ll also have plenty of water stations,” Buchanan said Saturday.

In terms of ticket sales, Saturday morning was too soon to talk numbers. But Buchanan smiled and said: “It’s going to be a busy weekend.”

Show organizers typically offer attendance figures on the Monday after the show.

Actor Gary Sinise was in town Friday evening to perform with his band, the Lt. Dan Band, at a new air show event, Flight Fest, put on in lieu of the traditional pre-show parade.

About three hours before taking the stage at the Vandalia Recreation Center, Sinise reflected on what has long been a passion for him — supporting and thanking military members, Gold Star families and first-responders. He created his foundation in 2011 to advance that work.

“I’m a Vietnam-era guy,” Sinise said under the shade of a tree outside the Vandalia Recreation Center. “The last combat year was 1973, that’s when I graduated high school. So people just a little older than I was were off in the jungle while I was in high school. And I remember what it was like for them to go off to war and come home and not be supported. I wanted to just do my bit ...

“I just want them and their families to know that we were behind them,” he added.

He, his band and his foundation have raised hundreds of millions for the causes he honors.

“We’ve deployed those resources all over the place, and one of the things we do is provide entertainment,” said the actor known for his roles in Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, The Green Mile, among many other films. “That’s why we’re here.”

Before his performance, Sinise spent considerable time speaking with local veterans and Gold Star families.

Sinise’s foundation covered the cost of Friday’s show, so tickets were free. But air show officials gave him a check for $10,000, which the actor was not expecting, a show spokesman said.

If you go

What: 2025 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

When: Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and close at 6 p.m. both days. Look for performances generally to start around 11 a.m., weather and conditions permitting.

General admission parking: Take exit 64 on Northwoods Boulevard from Interstate 75. Follow signs to appropriate lots. Stay in the right lane. Be prepared to walk once you’ve parked.

Tickets: daytonairshow.com/tickets/