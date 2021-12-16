Dayton airport gets millions in infrastructure law money

The James M. Cox Dayton International Airport will receive $4.3 million from the recently approved infrastructure law, the U.S. Department of Transportation reported today.
The Federal Aviation Administration will award Ohio airports more than $50 million as part of the law.
The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, according to a release from the Department of Transportation.
Four additional annual rounds of funding are planned.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the release.
The Ohio airports will submit projects the funds will be used for to the FAA for review. The FAA will prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability.
John Glenn Columbus International in Columbus will receive $9,907,381, the release said.
The infrastructure law provides $15 billion over five years for the program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion, the release said.