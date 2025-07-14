Dayton airport may expand, change concessions

“The Dayton International Airport strives to deliver an excellent experience for our traveling passengers,” said Melissa Riley Patsiavos, marketing and air services development director for Dayton’s department of aviation. “We recognize that our concession options are an important part of our travelers’ journey and continuously work with our food and beverage vendors to ensure a pleasant experience for our customers.”

The department of aviation in May issued a request for proposals (RFP) that seeks a firm to be in charge of the airport’s concessions program when the current contract with HMS Host International expires at the end of this year.

The airport currently has about 12,040-squarefeet of food and beverage concessions, which includes Max & Erma’s, 12th Fairway Bar and Grill, MVP Bar and Grill, Great American Bagels and Dunkin’ Express.

The RFP says the airport has about 6,500 additional square feet of vacant space available that could be used for new or expanded concessions. The aviation department hopes to fill vacant space in Concourse A that used to have a Starbucks and empty space in Concourse B that used to have a Quizno’s. Both businesses closed during the COVID pandemic. The airport also has a sizable vacant space in the central terminal.

All of the food and beverage concessions are in the central terminal or the concourses, past the TSA security screening check point.

The RFP says firms may propose to keep the same food and beverage concepts or offer new ones. However, the airport says any new concepts must include a full-service restaurant, a coffee option and a quick-serve restaurant.

Aviation officials said the hundreds of thousands of travelers who fly out of Dayton every year often arrive to the airport early, and many want a snack, drink or meal before boarding their flights. Officials said having a variety of food and beverage options enhances the passenger experience.

The airport also has a couple of gift shops and a travel mart.