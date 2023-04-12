Dayton Arcade approved for tax exemptions, $2 million loan from city of Dayton

Under recent changes to state law, Community Reinvestment Area agreements do not require school board approval if they abate 75% or less of the value of project improvements.

Before the vote, about 10 people spoke during the city commission meeting in favor of the agreement, while one person voiced opposition to the ordinance.

Commissioner Turner-Sloss said the city hopefully can strengthen its relationship with the school board.

“This decision did not come easy,” Turner-Sloss said.

Commissioner Chris Shaw abstained from voting because his laundry business works with one of the companies planning to operate in the north Arcade. That meant if two commissioners had voted against the Community Reinvestment Area measure, it would have failed.

The city commission also approved a $2 million forgivable loan to help the north Arcade.

Commissioner Matt Joseph suggested the city is making a pretty modest contribution, compared to the amount of private investment that it will leverage.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said is a “monumental” project that continues to build on the $1.5 billion that has been invested in downtown Dayton since 2010.