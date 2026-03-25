Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce receives 5-star accreditation

Accreditation is a distinction awarded to 3% of chambers nationally, the chamber said.

To earn accreditation, chambers must meet standards in areas such as governance, finance, government affairs, communications, and technology, the chamber said Wednesday. A self-assessment process typically spans 6 to 9 months.

“The 5-star designation is the highest possible achievement for a local or regional chamber to earn as part of the accreditation program,” said Chris Kershner, president and chief executive of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “It underscores our commitment to excellence and our role as an advocate and resource for the business community, fostering growth, innovation, and opportunity for our members and the Dayton region.”

Credit: Ronald Duckett Credit: Ronald Duckett

“Accreditation reflects the chamber’s dedication to operating at the highest standards of performance, accountability, and impact. The accreditation process challenges us to continually improve how we serve our members and represent the interests of the business community. This recognition reinforces that we are well positioned to continue delivering meaningful results as we work toward our vision of being the most trusted voice of business in the Dayton region,” said Diane Pleiman, the chamber’s accreditation chair as well as president and CEO of Premier Physicians Network.

“Earning the accreditation designation is a testament to a chamber’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in fostering a thriving business environment,” said Raymond Towle, vice president of federation relations and coalition partnerships at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “This achievement highlights a chamber’s commitment to strong leadership, innovative programming, and meaningful contributions that drive economic growth and opportunity within their communities. It is a well-deserved recognition of their outstanding efforts to support and empower local businesses.”