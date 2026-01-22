Dayton area home sales inched up in 2025

Overall home sales were up 1% over the previous year.

“Home sales in Dayton, we did wind up the year strong,” said Barbara Waddell, president of Dayton Realtors. “We’ve been kind of consistent. We haven’t been on the rollercoaster.”

December figures were surprisingly strong, according to Dayton Realtors, especially given the turbulence of the local and national economy throughout 2025.

December sales grew 14% year-over-year, sparking a surge that pushed the total sales price for the month to $346.9 million.

In December alone, the median sale price was up 4% to $250,000 and the average sales price rose 7% to $290,366.

Sellers in the Dayton area were getting the prices they were looking for.

Sale-to-list price - the indicator of how close to asking price a house sold for - was 99.7% for 2025.

Waddell said the Dayton area market remains steady and attractive in part because the region has successfully transitioned from a once “good old factory town” to a tech hub.

Housing stock has adjusted with the flow, offering everything from high-end luxury homes to pockets of more affordable housing for first-time homebuyers.

“Now you might not get all the bells and whistles with those, but you can get a nice place to live,” Waddell said of the more affordable housing.

The Dayton market in 2025 was a reflection of what was happening across Ohio.

Home sales statewide in 2025 were up 1% from the previous year.

The average home sales price in Ohio in 2025 was $256,775, a 6% increase from 2024’s $243,167.

“Ohio’s housing market closed the year on a strong note,” said Mic Gordon, president of Ohio Realtors. “The growth in sales activity, combined with rising prices, inventory and listings, reflects steady buyer demand and improving market balance across the state.”

Ron Sweeney, owner and managing partner of Coldwell Banker Heritage, said the momentum of December has been carried into 2026.

Through Jan. 21, new listings with his company are up 44% year over year.

“We’re seeing a very brisk start to the new year,” Sweeney said. “I feel very good about 2026 and I think 2027 could be better.”