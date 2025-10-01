Dayton Art Institute’s president steps down

Roediger is leaving to pursue other opportunities. In his time at DAI he helped in eliminating $16 million in debt and raising an additional $19 million in capital and endowment funding.

“He has overseen the renovation of the museum’s historic grand staircases, fountains, galleries, the Rose Auditorium and the education floor, as well as making the museum more accessible for guests with different abilities. In addition, with his oversight, the DAI has worked to have numerous works conserved for the preservation of the collection for generations to come,” the release said.

Roediger is a member of the Association of Art Museum Directors. Before being at DAI he was vice president of development at the Victoria Theatre Association, which is now Dayton Live.

“In 2024, the National Conference for Community and Justice presented him with its Humanitarian Award for championing inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility both at DAI and beyond. In addition, the Greater Dayton Region Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals named him ‘Outstanding Fundraising Executive,’ one of many distinctions that testify not only to his impact on the museum, but to the vibrant, welcoming community his leadership has helped to create.”

Mark Shaker, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, will function as the interim director and president.

“As the former President and CEO of Miami Valley Hospital, Mark brings a wealth of leadership knowledge and experience to the DAI during this transition. Together, we will build on a strong heritage as we plan for the next chapter for one of Dayton, Ohio’s most treasured institutions for generations to come,” DAI said in its release.

DAI cost cutting

The investigation found the museum has been in the red for five years, it recorded several millions of dollars in losses those years, its board of trustees gave two of its executives salary increases of up to 80% the year after it saw a $2 million loss in revenue and it reported different revenue numbers on its community report and its federal 990 tax form in at least two recent years.

“Operating the historic building and aligned programming is simply not sustainable for the future without the support of the individuals and corporations in the community,” said Daniel Davis in the February 2025 letter. Davis is chair of the DAI’s board.

Museum executives told the Dayton Daily News the 2025 budget is $4.5 million less than its 2024 budget after several employee and expense cuts.

One area the letter immediately addressed was the compensation for the top earners of the art institute, which saw significant increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salaries for Roediger and for Jerry Smith, chief curator, increased by 71% and 93%, respectively, from 2019 to 2023, according to IRS 990 tax forms.

Those increases were part of an effort to offer Roediger and Smith competitive salaries, Mike Griest, director of external affairs for the Dayton Art Institute, previously told Dayton Daily News.

“Prior to the pandemic, it was identified that many museum staff were being compensated below the median set by the Association of Art Museum Directors for their position,” said Davis, referencing the market research that was done to see what people in similar positions are paid.

The Board of Trustees decided “to review and invest in” its workforce, as the board said it was a strategic move to retain staff.

Reporter Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.