Dayton Ballet dancers choose union representation

"We respect the dancers’ legal right to choose union representation and we value the artistry and dedication they bring to DPAA and to the Dayton community. DPAA honors the outcome of the vote and will now begin the formal process of collective bargaining with AGMA in accordance with federal labor law," states a news release from DPAA.

“Our dancers are extraordinary artists whose talent enriches the cultural life of our region. DPAA is, at its core, a partnership of passionate people working together. We respect the dancers’ decision and we look forward to continuing to create exceptional, inspiring performances together,” said DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent.

DPAA, which includes the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, currently has “The Nutcracker” on stage at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.