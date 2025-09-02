Dayton begins multi-million dollar Kettering Field renovation, expansion

The planned improvements will modernize Kettering Field and provide a more user-friendly experience, Stephan C. Marcellus, Dayton’s director of recreation said earlier this year.

The city says certain parts of Kettering Field will be closed to the public during construction, which is expected to take about a year to complete.

“Visitors are asked to avoid fenced-off sections, cone-marked areas and any spaces that are visibly under construction,” the city said in a statement.

The Dayton City Commission this past spring approved a nearly $8 million contract with Oheil Site Solutions for the first phase of the Kettering Field renovation.

Phase 1 will convert the main complex diamonds to turf infields, upgrade the lighting and expand parking, says a memo from Marcellus. The city wants the facility to have new and refreshed amenities to try to make it into a regional sports destination.

“These targeted improvements will help modernize the facility, enhance the playing experience for our current leagues and programs and improve our ability to attract regional tournaments,” Marcellus’ memo states.

Marcellus said he expects to ask the city for authorization this fall to seek about $4.3 million in funding through the city’s 2026 debt program to pay for additional improvements to the facility.