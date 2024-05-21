Dayton-bound Joby Aviation inks agreement with Saudi aircraft operator

Saudi Aramco is the operator of the world’s largest fleet of corporate aircraft.

The agreement orients the parties to Joby’s entry into the Saudi Arabia market, leading to what the company in a release said will be the “direct purchase of Joby aircraft to be used in Mukamalah’s operations.”

“The direct sale of aircraft to business customers such as Mukamalah and government partners like the U.S. Department of Defense forms one pillar of Joby’s commercialization strategy, alongside the direct operation of Joby aircraft in core markets such as the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, and partnered operations in other markets,” the company said.

“Saudi Arabia presents a remarkable opportunity for our technology and the scope and scale of Mukamalah’s operations make them a natural partner for us,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Joby founder and chief executive.

Joby first announced plans in Dayton last year. In early March, Joby said it acquired a facility at Dayton International Airport, with hiring started in support of manufacturing operations at the airport.

The Dayton facility acquired by Joby will be fitted out to support manufacturing, which is expected to begin this year.

Joby Aviation said it will turn the approximately 204,385-square-foot former postal facility into a high-tech manufacturing center where it will produce aircraft parts to support the company’s pilot production line in California.

Joby also has a simulator at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

Joby’s electric taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at up to 200 mph, with close to no noise, the company has said.