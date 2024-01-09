Dayton breaks 94-year-old daily rainfall record today

Dayton broke a 94-year-old daily rainfall record this afternoon.
Today’s rain dropped 1.42 inches as of 4:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
This broke the old record of 1.09 inches set in 1930.
It is still raining, so the NWS will update the total at the end of the day.
[4:54 PM] Dayton has recorded 1.42 inches of precipitation since midnight, Columbus has recorded 1.24 inches. These are records for the date 01/09. Totals will be updated at the end of the day.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 9, 2024
Columbus also broke a daily rainfall record with 1.24 inches as of 4:50 p.m., the NWS said.
This breaks the old record of 0.86 set 126 years ago in 1898.
