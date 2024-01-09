Dayton breaks 94-year-old daily rainfall record today

BreakingNews
Dayton broke a 94-year-old daily rainfall record this afternoon.

Today’s rain dropped 1.42 inches as of 4:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This broke the old record of 1.09 inches set in 1930.

It is still raining, so the NWS will update the total at the end of the day.

Columbus also broke a daily rainfall record with 1.24 inches as of 4:50 p.m., the NWS said.

This breaks the old record of 0.86 set 126 years ago in 1898.

