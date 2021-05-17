Dayton school bus reportedly strikes, injures pedestrian

Emergency personnel transported one person for treatment of injuries this afternoon in an accident reportedly involving a Dayton Public Schools bus and a pedestrian, according to Dayton police.
Children were riding on the bus when the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at South Jersey Street and Huffman Avenue.
Some parents came to the scene to pick up their students, according to our photographer on the scene.
No additional information about the injured person was immediately available.
An officer at the scene declined comment.
We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this story when information is available.