127 employees at NOV, also called Dayton Chemineer, to be permanently laid off

“The result of this decision to discontinue operations at this facility will be prolonged and is expected to be finalized between May 8, 2025-December 31, 2025,” the company said in the letter.

Of affected employees, 88 are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The remaining affected employees, 39, are not represented by a union and cannot displace less senior employees, the company said. The earliest expected date of first separation was May 12, the company said.

Chemineer once was a unit of Robbins & Myers Inc., a maker of parts for the oil, chemical, pharmaceutical and other industrial markets. It was sold to National Oilwell Varco in Houston in May 2013. Springfield-based Moyno also was part of that sale.

The Moyno Inc. plant at 1895 W. Jefferson St. in Springfield closed in 2016.

Robbins & Myers was based in downtown Dayton, then at The Greene in Beavercreek, before it moved its headquarters and administrative staff to the Houston area in late 2011. The company had about 3,300 employees at the time of the move.