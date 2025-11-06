Dayton Children’s president to step down

Dayton Children’s president and CEO Deborah Feldman will retire June 30, 2026, after 14 years at the helm of the hospital, she announced Thursday.

“Every child in the Dayton region deserves a great children’s hospital close to home,” she said. “I am proud to say that Dayton Children’s is that world class children’s hospital on every measure - from the quality of care, to the patient and family experience, to superior access to services. I am incredibly honored to have been a part of these remarkable achievements.”