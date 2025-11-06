Dayton Children’s president to step down

Dayton Children’s president and CEO Deborah Feldman will retire June 30, 2026, after 14 years at the helm of the hospital, she announced Thursday.
“Every child in the Dayton region deserves a great children’s hospital close to home,” she said. “I am proud to say that Dayton Children’s is that world class children’s hospital on every measure - from the quality of care, to the patient and family experience, to superior access to services. I am incredibly honored to have been a part of these remarkable achievements.”
During her tenure, Feldman created and led the hospital through two strategic plans, Destination 2020 and Reinventing the Path to Children’s Health, initiated a comprehensive plan to address the pediatric mental health crisis, and opened the Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness this year.
The executive search firm Spencer Stuart this week will begin nationwide recruitment to find her replacement. The hospital Board of Trustees expects to make a decision by late spring, according to Dayton Children’s.
