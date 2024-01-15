Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus airports offer direct flights to warm weather

Temperatures in 90% of U.S. cities are below 60 degrees today, not leaving much of the country to get a sun tan.
Those looking for warm temperatures are in luck as airports in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus have direct flights to locations where temperatures are above 60 degrees.
And if you’re stuck inside under three blankets in Ohio today, we’ve put a list together where you can plan to catch direct flights to your favorite locations later this year from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.
Dayton International Airport (DAY)
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Charlotte
- Dallas
- Denver
- New York
- Orlando
- Philadelphia
- Punta Gorda
- St. Petersburg
- Washington, DC (Dulles and Ronald Reagan)
Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Boston
- Cancun
- Chicago
- Charleston
- Charlotte
- Dallas
- Detroit
- Denver
- Fort Lauderdale
- Fort Myers
- Houston
- Las Angeles
- Las Vegas
- London
- Miami
- Minneapolis
- New York
- Orlando
- Paris
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Providence
- Punta Gorda
- Salt Lake City
- San Francisco
- Sarasota
- Seattle
- St. Petersburg
- Tampa
- Toronto
- Washington, DC (Dulles and Ronald Reagan)
Credit: Steve Evans via Wikicommons
John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Cancun
- Charleston
- Charlotte
- Chicago (Midway and O’Hare)
- Dallas
- Denver
- Detroit
- Fort Lauderdale
- Fort Myer
- Hartford
- Houston
- Jacksonville
- Kansas City
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Minneapolis
- Myrtle Beach
- Nashville
- New Orleans
- New York (JFK and LaGuardia)
- Newark
- Norfolk
- Orange County
- Orlando
- Palm Beach
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Providence
- Raleigh-Durham
- Salt Lake City
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- Sarasota/Brandenton
- Seattle
- St. Louis
- Tampa
- Toronto
- Washington DC (Dulles and International)
