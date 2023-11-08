Dayton City Commission race: Incumbents ahead of challengers, according to early results

Two challengers who are vying to unseat two incumbents in the Dayton City Commission races currently are trailing, according to unofficial election results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections with absentee and pre-Election Day ballots counted and 33 out of 348 precincts reporting.

City Commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw currently lead the four-way race for two seats, with about 33.4% and 31.2% of the vote, respectively.

Marcus Bedinger and Valerie Duncan, who hope to knock off city Joseph and Shaw, have about 21.6% and 13.8% of the vote, respectively, according to early results, with 33 of 348 precincts reporting.

Joseph has served five terms while Shaw is finishing his second.

Joseph and Shaw say things are getting better in Dayton, and signs of progress are spreading, partly because of investments and programs they have supported and championed.

The commissioners say they have the experience and know-how to keep the city on a positive trajectory.

Bedinger and Duncan say the city needs a change in leadership because the incumbents are not doing a good job and have made decisions that do not reflect the wishes of the community.

Dayton commissioners serve four-year terms and earn a salary of about $53,975. They also receive health insurance and a car and cell phone allowance.

Duncan and Bedinger say that if one or both of them win — meaning Joseph or Shaw lose, or both — that would change the balance of power at City Hall.

Joseph, Shaw and Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. often vote together. They can pass or reject proposed measures because they have three votes — the majority — on the five-member city commission.

Joseph, Shaw and the mayor at times have clashed with the other two members of the commission, Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss.

The trio have supported and approved legislation and proposals that Fairchild and Turner-Sloss opposed.

Bedinger and Duncan have said that Dayton has many problems that aren’t being prioritized by city leadership.

They say too many residential neighborhoods are struggling and have deplorable conditions and the city must do more to help them out.

Joseph and Shaw have said the city is making strategic investments that are helping revitalize neighborhoods in all corners of the community. They say they hope to win another term to help ensure the progress continues.

Background

Joseph, who was first elected in 2003, was the top vote-getter in the Dayton commission races in his last two bids for reelection.

But Joseph’s share of the vote has declined in the last two elections. Still, he won those contests by comfortable margins.

Shaw was first elected to the commission in 2015, when he prevailed in a very close race.

Shaw had a stronger showing when he ran for reelection in 2019.

Duncan ran for the city commission in 2019 and 2021 but was defeated in the spring special runoff elections both years, meaning she did not advance to compete in the general election in the fall.

Her losing record changed this spring, when she garnered the third most votes in the runoff election.

However, Shaw and Joseph both received more than twice as many votes as Duncan, and Bedinger, in the May special election.

Bedinger has never run for public office before, but he says he has plenty of relevant political experience from his grassroots organizing work and the time spent as a constituent liaison for U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the New York congresswoman.