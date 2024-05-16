Dayton, Columbus areas trial new billboard weather alert system

Ohio is planning to roll out a new weather alert system using billboards in Dayton and Columbus.

Called the Ohio Traveler Alert System, the system will display real-time alert information on digital billboards to warn motorists of possible threatening weather such as high winds, snow squalls, heavy ice and flooding. In particular the messaging is meant to help travelers who aren’t familiar with the area and its possible weather hazards, as well as area drivers unaware of coming severe weather and people living near the billboards.