Dayton companies are winning big at Dubai air show

The contract includes spare engines and a long-term services agreement, GE said.

And Dayton electric air taxi manufacturer Joby Aviation, Inc. announced a memorandum of understanding with Red Sea Global and The Helicopter Company that include plans for Joby to complete pre-commercial evaluation flights of its electric air taxi in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2026.

The agreement will have Joby establish a base for potential air taxi operations in the region with Joby intending to conduct representative flights.

“Saudi Arabia continues to lean in on the adoption of fast, clean and quiet air travel,” JoeBen Bevirt, Joby founder and CEO, said in a release. “We continue to leverage our proven market playbook by partnering with government and local operators to streamline expansion into new regions and prepare for the launch of the next generation of air mobility.”

Joby already has an agreement with Saudi Arabian company Abdul Latif Jameel to explore delivery of up to 200 of its aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Joby makes propeller blades at a Concorde Drive production facility near Dayton International Airport. As the market embraces Joby’s aircraft, the company hopes to make more parts and eventually, to assemble whole aircraft in Dayton.

GE Aerospace’s main area plants are in Beavercreek, Vandalia and its EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus off River Park Drive.

The Dubai show features more than 1,500 exhibitors and more than 200 aircraft. The show wraps up Friday Nov. 21.